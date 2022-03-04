Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains the four pillars of the new federal plan for the pandemic.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s now safe for more than 70% of the country to gather inside without masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control.  The Biden administration said the country is moving closer to normal, and said its goal now is to prevent major disruptions daily life while staying prepared to treat people who do catch COVID-19.

During his State of the Union address this week, President Joe Biden said, “The vast majority of federal workers will, once again, work in person, our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school.”

After the speech, Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) gave an interview to Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau. The Virginia congressman criticized Democratic governors who shut down schools and businesses during the height of the pandemic.

Cline said, “They’re hoping that the American people will forget what the American people did to the economy as a result of COVID. We won’t forget.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, also spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Fauci explained a new federal strategy to combat COVID-19 includes four pillars:

  • Protecting against COVID-19
  • Preparing for potential new variants
  • Preventing widescale economic shutdowns
  • Helping the rest of the world get vaccinated

“What the critical issue is is to prevent severe disease,” Fauci said.

Fauci also said that vaccinations remain a first line of defense against severe illness from COVID-19 infections.

He said, “The more we vaccinate and boost people, the better protection we have against the latter.”

The new White House plan also includes making Pfizer’s antiviral pill widely available. It is shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by about 90%. The administration said it first plans to team up with pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.

President Biden also mentioned that another round of free at-home rapid tests will be available. Starting next week, you can go to covidtests.gov to place an order.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ka'trina Smith has felt COVID symptoms for 14 months
Woman finds hope, encouragement for COVID-19 long-haulers
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
An absentee ballot.
Lawmakers discuss absentee ballots for 2022