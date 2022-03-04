Great Day CT
New Haven man sentenced to 55 years for 2013 homicide

court gavel
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven man was sentenced to 55 years for the 2013 homicide of Javier Martinez, a Common Ground High School student.

Tyhitt Bember was sentenced on March 3, after a jury trial in December.

He was found guilty of Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt to commit Robbery in the First Degree and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

Bember approached Martinez with a gun, attempted to rob him then shot him.

Evidence showed that Martinez had been shot five times in the back as he attempted to flee.

Judge Elpedio N. Vitale noted that “Martinez’s life was violently taken from him.”

