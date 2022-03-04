One injured in Hartford shooting
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his thirties was injured in a Hartford shooting on March 3.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 1880 Broad Street on a report of a party shot.
When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
