One injured in Hartford shooting

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his thirties was injured in a Hartford shooting on March 3.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 1880 Broad Street on a report of a party shot.

When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

