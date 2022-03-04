School bus driver in Stratford arrested for OUI after crashing into FedEx truck

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stratford man is facing charges after crashing into a FedEx truck while operating a school bus under the influence.

Police say there were 26 students on the bus.

The crash happened on January 12 in the area of 3241 Main Street, police say.

Authorities say nobody was injured in the crash.

Harold Bolling, 64, of Stratford, faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment, and 26 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He is held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in court on March 2.

