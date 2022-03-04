Silver Alerts issued for missing children from Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing brother and sister from Vernon.

Police say Chloe Palmer, 2, and Tykeese Palmer, 4, have been missing since March 1.

Chloe is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 2′ 10″ tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Tykeese is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3′ 06″ tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Police say the children are believed to be with their mother, Anjaknie Roundtree, 36.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.