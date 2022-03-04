Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

Silver Alerts issued for missing children from Vernon

Chloe and Tykeese Palmer (CT State Police)
Chloe and Tykeese Palmer (CT State Police)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing brother and sister from Vernon.

Police say Chloe Palmer, 2, and Tykeese Palmer, 4, have been missing since March 1.

Chloe is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 2′ 10″ tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Tykeese is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3′ 06″ tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Police say the children are believed to be with their mother, Anjaknie Roundtree, 36.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting gas prices across the country, including...
VIDEO: Gas prices rise as Russia invades Ukraine
VIDEO: Panel on journalism in Ukraine held at Wesleyan
VIDEO: Panel on journalism in Ukraine held at Wesleyan
VIDEO: Corner store sweep program in New Haven
New Haven cracks down on corner store violations
Your March 4, 7 p.m. Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather
Your March 4, 7 p.m. Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather
VIDEO: Waterbury St. Patrick's Day Parade returns
Waterbury St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend