Something’s Brewing in Westbrook at Coastline Brewing Company

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to the shoreline to a new brewery opening in Westbrook.

Coastline Brewing Company would be the first brewery to open in town and the owners have their sites set on a May opening.

Courtney Zieller joined Richard Lemieux to talk about the brewery and the construction of the venue. Lemieux said he and his partners are part of the boating community and were looking to stay in the area when they opened the brewery.

“We spend a lot of time down here, and we just realized that there was no place for us to really hang out,” Lemieux said. “We saw a need for it, and, you know, we’ve been brewing for a little while, so we said, hey, not a bad spot.”

Lemieux and his partners began home-brewing about 3 years ago and have gotten positive feedback from their recipes.

“Our other partner Jay came in and tasted our beers and liked our recipes, and said man, I could bring this to the next level, and, uh, it’s been magic ever since,” Lemieux said.

Zieller next spoke with brewer, Jay Magisano about some of the offerings the brewery is already making.

“Our first one is our flagship IPA. It’s called Shore Shore,” he said. “We used Talus hops and then dry hopped it with Citra, so you get very citrusy orange melon flavor, and it’s lightly hopped, so it’s easy drinking.”

Magisano said the beer is about percent ABV, so it lands in the middle of the spectrum and is easy to drink.

“The next one is Mimosa IPA that we used medusa hops, so the hops are a little bit stronger,” Maginsao said. “We added some orange puree, so you get a very mimosa-like flavor, so that’s why we named it Mimosa, and it feels like you’re at brunch in the morning.”

The last beer Zieller and Magisano spoke about was a stout that the brewery partnered with a local donut shop to make.

“We did a stout with our neighbors down at Beach Donut,” Magisano said. “They gave us a bunch of their maple glazed donuts that we used to make it, and that one comes in at 9 percent ABV. It’s very mapley and you get some vanilla, along with the roasty flavor from the malts, so that one’s a heavy hitter.”

Third partner Phil Violette said the brewery is waiting on some equipment to be delivered and is hoping to open in the coming months.

“We’re hoping May - the first or second week, but again, equipment pending,” he said. “Hopefully everything flows from here on in.”

Cheers!

