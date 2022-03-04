Great Day CT
State police stop wrong-way driver on Route 15 in Orange

Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 15.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Orange, Conn. (WFSB) – State police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 15 in Orange early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a trooper saw a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes near Exit 57 around 2:23 a.m.

Two state troopers brought the wrong-way driver to a stop, police said.

“The vehicle operator, a 77-year-old, appeared disoriented during initial contact with Troopers,” police said.

State police say the driver’s license was confiscated and will be reviewed by the DMV.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses a wrong-way driver to call 911 immediately and provide the location of the wrong-way vehicle,” police said.

