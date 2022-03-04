Temporary protected status available for undocumented Ukrainian immigrants

(WFSB) - Undocumented Ukrainian immigrants not only fear for their families in Ukraine. They worry they maybe sent back to the war-torn country. Now they can apply for a temporary protected status (TPS).

“Its scary to go back. There is a chance you may not survive there. Uf you know that country has been under attack and everything was happening. Its very scary to go back,” said Oksana Izbyanska.

Izbyanska’s mom brought her to the US as a child for an better education.

Izbyanska is now a business owner and a wife. “I applied for citizenship two years ago. The 14 month process has stalled and my legal status expires in August. While my husband started to look for houses even in Canada because we have been worried that in August I may need to go back to Ukraine.”

She is hoping to be granted TPS.

The Department of Homeland Security says, due to the war, there is a humanitarian crisis.

Ukrainians who were in the US as of march first can apply for TPS.

“That will allow them to get a work permit, social security number, it will give them the opportunity to come out of the economic shadows and out of legal shadow,” said Immigration attorney Alex Meyerovich. “There is a lot of excitement because people have been waiting for years for something to happen or people right now fighting to not be deported back to Ukraine and suddenly there is this wonderful relief they can take advantage of.”

An 18-month relief could also grant them travel documents to go see their family abroad. Something undocumented people can’t do.

Meyerovich says after the announcement lots of Conn. Ukrainians contacted him and even some who are trying to flee Ukraine, but only those already here qualify.

It is temporary but it has been extended to countries like Haiti for several years because of the living conditions.

Ukrainians here are thankful the administration is helping them and believe this is a good first step.

It’s too early to know what the future holds for Ukraine, and if that temporary status could get extended down the road.

