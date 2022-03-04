Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

UConn women’s basketball prepares for the Big East Tournament

The UConn women's basketball team prepares for the Big East Tournament.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is preparing for the Big East Tournament.

Sophomore point guard Paige Bueckers practiced Thursday afternoon without a brace or support on her knee.

She returned last week after recovering from knee surgery.

The Big East awards were announced, and UConn’s name was on a lot of them.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Chrystin Williams made the All Big East first team.

Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd were named to the all rookie team.

Nika Muhl earned defensive player of the year.

While the Big East Tournament starts on Friday, the Huskies don’t play until Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Geno Auriemma
UConn women prepare for the Big East Tournament
NW Catholic
High school boys and girls basketball from 3/3
basketball
High School boys and girls basketball 3/2
The Hartford Yard Goats said they will go ahead with their season on April 8 despite an MLB...
No Goats, no Glory! Yard Goats plan to go ahead with full season despite MLB stoppage