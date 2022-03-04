UConn women’s basketball prepares for the Big East Tournament

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is preparing for the Big East Tournament.

Sophomore point guard Paige Bueckers practiced Thursday afternoon without a brace or support on her knee.

She returned last week after recovering from knee surgery.

The Big East awards were announced, and UConn’s name was on a lot of them.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Chrystin Williams made the All Big East first team.

Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd were named to the all rookie team.

Nika Muhl earned defensive player of the year.

While the Big East Tournament starts on Friday, the Huskies don’t play until Saturday at noon.

