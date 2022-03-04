Ukraine invasion impact Conn. gas prices

(WFSB) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting gas prices across the country, including Connecticut.

AAA predicts that most gas stations in Conn. will hit $4 per gallon by this weekend.

“Todays average is $3.97 per gallon that’s an increase of 27 cents just in the past week,” said AAA Spokesperson Tracy Noble. “Its 44 cents up in the last month and a $1.21 higher than this time last year.”

AAA of Hartford said they have not seen gas prices at this level in quite some time and states the cause of the daily increase is due to Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

It is driving the price of crude oil which settled today at $115 dollars per barrel which is very high and significantly higher than what we have seen this year, so that’s driving the price at this point.

Experts can not predict how high gas prices will increase or when, but there are some tips you can use when out on the road.

“Another thing you can do, is slow down. What people might not realize is that fuel economy peaks at about 50 mph on most cars. So if you reduce your highway speed by just 5 or 10 miles per hour, you can actually increase your fuel economy by 14%,” said Noble.

AAA says now would be a great time to maybe shop around and take advantage of club memberships to save some money at the pump.

