Waterbury school board votes to do away with masks

Waterbury's Board of Education voted to do away with its mask mandate.
By Ashley RK Smith and Roger Susanin
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury Board of Education voted to get rid of its school mask mandate.

The board said it looked at three metrics, including the COVID-19 vaccine rate, the positivity rate, and the number of new cases.

While the vaccine rate was still low as of Thursday night, the positivity rate was around 2 percent. The new case rate was eight cases per 100,000 people.

Parents at the meeting said it was the right decision.

“These are your youngest students and they aren’t even able to recognize anyone’s faces or smiles without a mask,” said Amber Staff, a mother.

“There are children who are having negative impacts for wearing a mask,” said Daniele Serrano, a mother.

The board added that any student or staff member can still continue wearing a mask if they want.

It also said masks could come back if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places the community level as high. Those levels now depend heavily on who is admitted to the hospital.

The whole state was also at its lowest level in months.

