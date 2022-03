VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Star actor William Shatner stopped by Rein’s Deli in Vernon Friday.

Shatner, 90, is best-known as playing Captain James Kirk in the Star Trek series.

William Shatner stopped in for a Reuben today. Posted by Rein's Deli on Friday, March 4, 2022

He became the oldest person ever to go to space last fall.

