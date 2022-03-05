Great Day CT
22-year-old dies in Hamden shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old New Haven resident died after being shot in a domestic dispute in Hamden.

Police responded to a shooting at a condominium at 2390 State Street in Hamden. The victim was sent to Yale New Haven Hospital where they later died.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim in this shooting.

Hamden officials with the Major Crimes Unit and Crime scene Unit are currently investigating the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Major Crimes Unit at (203) 287-4812.

