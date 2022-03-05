Blumenthal, other congressman speak with Ukrainian President

(WFSB) - On Saturday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met virtually with U.S. lawmakers calling for stronger sanctions against Russia.

The meeting was not open to the public, but we did get some insight of what was shared from Senator Richard Blumenthal who did attend. He says it was moving and a call for America to act.

It’s been nine days since Russia first began to invade Ukraine and several sanctions have been placed on Russia by the U.S.

Many are saying it is not enough, including President Zelensky. He shared the cruelty and devastation in his country, and said they need more American support.

Sen. Blumenthal says the United States Congress has “an obligation to act as promptly as possible” and grant Zelensky’s request.

“He urged more support and more and stronger economic sanctions and all of the banks in Russia, not just a few of the largest, but all goods boycotted including oil and gas and not just vodka and some of the goods… and targeting Putin’s personal assets as well as his cronies and his family wealth hidden around the world,” said Blumenthal.

