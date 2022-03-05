Conn. organization helps those in Ukraine

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Local organizations in the community are continuing to find ways to help those in Ukraine.

Dozens tonight filled the Belvedere Restaurant in New Britan with one goal in mind, to show unity and send support to their loved ones in Ukraine.

Maiden United President Sofia Dumansky said, “I think at this particular moment just sitting and doing nothing just doesn’t feel right, we want to do stuff and when we are doing it in action, I feel like it’s the only way to stay sane.”

The Belvedere Restaurant on Friday hosted a fundraiser for Ukraine with residents and organizations like Maiden United, who say they have raised over $70,000 in just a week.

The non-profit shares they are partnering with other groups around the U.S. finding planes to send supplies.

“We package it and bring it all together and the plane leaves,” said Dumansky. “A lot of them are going to Poland but we are still to use other countries as well, and a lot of volunteers are driving it to the border.”

Throughout the evening several spoke of their families and friends fleeing Ukraine, some becoming emotional.

Kateryna Pushkar, a local nurse who has family in Ukraine, says she hasn’t slept in days but says feeling the unconditional support here in this room gives her hope. “I have huge hope that we can make change and we can do something… We can help. We can save lives there and we can support our guys when they are fighting for us and my family.”

And to show the continued support for Ukraine.

