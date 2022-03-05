COVID impacts on college students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The pandemic has changed the college experience and what this means for students preparing to enter the workforce

Sydney Beckwith is a senior nursing major at Central Connecticut State University.

“It’s been a very long four years. I’m excited to be a nurse,” and Beckwith.

The aspiring pediatric oncology nurse says having online classes at the height of the pandemic for a hands-on major was difficult.

“For me personally, it was very hard for me. It was very isolating. I’m a chatterbox, I love to meet new people and that was the first time in my life I couldn’t be surrounded by a bunch of people,” said Beckwith.

The struggles have been similar for a lot of college students.

Logan Roberts is a junior political science major at Yale.

“COVID didn’t take away my social life, but it definitely changed my social life,” said Roberts.

As Monique Nikolov reflects on her time at Yale, she says she and her peers have tried to make the most of attending college in the middle of a pandemic.

“My freshman year summer and my sophomore year summer I was supposed to go abroad and neither of those ended up happening. I had to do both of those virtually. That was really unfortunate because I feel like an in-person experience abroad would have been hence the experience,” said Nikolov.

Traditional college experiences have changed nationwide because of COVID, and each student has handled their unique set of experiences differently.

Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors President Marcus Hotaling said, “all of these changes are very, very difficult to handle and some students are more resilient to be able to deal with it, whereas others are not. And that’s not a fault of the student. It’s just the developmental place where they are.”

The national organization addresses mental health needs for college students.

“When we look at a student who is 18, or 16, that’s one eighth of their life that they have been dealing with this pandemic and it has created significant levels of stress and anxiety,” said Hotaling.

While the pandemic has created numerous challenges for college students, he says there have been some silver linings, including flexibility with technology and many universities making standardized testing optional for incoming students.

“They’re also the generation that’s going to make change. And i look forward to them growing from this, building resilience, and taking that resilience out into the world to make the world a better place,” said Hotaling.

