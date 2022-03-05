New Haven cracks down on corner store violations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Corner stores in the city of New Haven should consider themselves warned.

Today begins a new code enforcement program, specifically targeting quality-of-life issues at corner stores.

Multiple city departments swept through businesses, looking for code violations.

“Our plan is to do these random visits that are unannounced throughout the city,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven City Officials are launching a new corner store sweep program, hoping to fix violations.

New Haven Interim Chief Renee Dominguez said, “it’s our expectation of the police department that you’re complying with all of the rules and regulations so you can operate a business safely.”

New Haven City Officials say they are trying to target stores that have had problems in the past.

“There have been in the city many challenges that we have identified corner stores as the source. Illegal activity, some violence related to people that frequent the corner stores,” said Elicker.

The first corner store the city departments visited was slapped with a “stop work” order on the door, listing all the problems that need to be fixed before business can resume.

Officials say if business owners are following the rules, they have nothing to worry about.

