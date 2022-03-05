Two women shot, one died in Waterbury

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - One woman died, and another was injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in Waterbury.

While responding to 215 Hill Street on a weapons complaint, officers found two women with gunshot wounds.

Officials say a 35-year-old Waterbury woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second woman, a 38-year-old from Waterbury, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

Waterbury officials are on scene investigating the homicide. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941, or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

