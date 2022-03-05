Waterbury St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for the first time in three years.

It was one of the first events canceled in the city when the pandemic began.

By noon Saturday the signs on Sylvan Avenue are going to have some company as the parade makes a full comeback.

It’s been a tough couple years not having it.

“That feeling of, oh my goodness, our, it’s, in the middle of our traditions we have to stop things and pause it. And that gives a lot of people, and we can’t come together as friends and families to celebrate our Irish heritage,” said Peggy O’Brien, Parade Coordinator with AOH Waterbury.

Peggy O’Brien, with the Irish-American group the Ancient Order of Hibernians, is one of the parade coordinators.

The pandemic canceled the parade in 2020 and 2021.

But last year, to have some sort of celebration, the group hosted a food drive on the day they would’ve had it.

“It’s wonderful to get it back on the street and have a real parade and have everybody join in,” O’Brien said.

The festivities begin at noon in front of the Washington Park House.

First, a flag raising ceremony, then at 1 p.m. the parade will begin, going through the East End neighborhood.

“That’s why we keep it here, ‘cause this was traditionally the Irish neighborhood. Some of the families still live here, but we’re excited to just keep that tradition alive,” said O’Brien.

It’s going to look very similar to years’ past, wanting to make up for the years lost.

“We have a lot of the local establishments, bars and restaurants that have floats in the parades. And other people have their specialty cars, and of course we have the Waterbury police, pipes & drums and the Mattituck drums will be there, too,” O’Brien said.

The parade will end up at AOH’s Club.

People will be treated to a corned beef lunch and live Irish music.

For those planning to attend the parade tomorrow, organizers ask you do park not on the parade route itself.

Parade Route:

Start at Washington Park House (283 Sylvan Ave)

- North on Sylvan Ave

- West on Keefe St

- South on Baldwin St

- Southeast on Baldwin Ave

- Southeast on Edgewood Ave

- North on Sylvan Ave

- East on Whittlesey Ave

Ends at AOH Waterbury (91 Golden Hill St)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.