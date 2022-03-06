Man injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On March 5, New Haven Police were called to Blatchley Ave., between Saltonstall Avenue and River Street, for a shooting.

A 22-year-old man had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Bureau of Identification responded and processed the crime scene. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

