PD: Disturbance at Bristol bowling alley leads to shots fired

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A fight between two women at a bowling alley in Bristol led to a bigger disturbance and a gun going off early Sunday morning.

Two women, neither of whom have been identified by police, started fighting inside Spare Time Bowling. The fight continued into the parking lot, leading to a bigger disturbance involving two groups of people, police say.

According to police, a single gunshot was fired amid this disturbance. The groups left in separate cars, one in a gray Hyundai, the other a black Honda, according to police.

More gunshots were heard as the groups drove away from the area of the incident, police reports say.

Police say shell casings and other evidence were found in the parking lot of Spare Time Bowling. Officials are still investigating this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011. Anonymous tips can be made at (960) 585-8477 or by BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.