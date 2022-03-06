Ukrainian fundraisers continue across the state

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Countless groups and organizations across the state are showing their support for Ukraine.

The New Haven Green a sea of blue and yellow today.

Irina is one of dozens who chose to exercise democracy.

While our family, friends and 44 million Ukrainians are running from bullets, hiding in bunkers from missiles and bombs and fighting off Russian terrorists in every region of the country with everything they have.

The war hits close for Irina. She’s in Connecticut while some of her closest relatives are still in Ukraine.

“My four-year-old daughter hugged me and said I don’t want grandma to be dead. Today, on day 11 of this ruthless war, we stand together to help Ukraine,” said Irina.

From Milford to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven, people continue to raise funds.

Olga Furmanek is another Connecticut resident with relatives in Ukraine.

“I am in touch, but at this point, they are staying. They’re not fleeing and not going to Poland. They’re real countrymen, I guess. They love the country. It’s just awful what’s going on,” said Furmanek.

The fundraiser is her way of making a small difference in aiding those affected by this war.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.