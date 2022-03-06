U.S. Marshalls, CSP arrest sexual assault suspect

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WFSB) - U.S. Marshalls, the Connecticut State Police (CSP), and Deputies from the Florida Sheriff’s office in Marion County arrested a sexual assault suspect on March 5.

Benjamin Quinn was wanted for sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 12 ten years ago.

He was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery upon a person under 12.

He is pending extradition to Florida.

