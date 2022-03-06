Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

Waterbury man turns himself in for 2021 murder

Jose Baez Candelario
Jose Baez Candelario(Waterbury Police Department)
By Katelyn Naples and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) – Jose Baez Candelario turned himself in for the Sept. 13 murder of Timothy Hughes of Waterbury.

Officers were called to a home on South View Street just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found inside a car that was parked in a driveway.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Baez Candelario was charged for Murder, Criminal Use of A Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without A Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Illegal Transfer of a Pistol / Revolver.

He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
Man injured in New Haven shooting
Forecast: Near record warmth is expected on Sunday, after morning rain...
Technical Discussion: Near record warmth is expected on Sunday, after morning rain...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
{CAPTION HERE}
PD: Disturbance at Bristol bowling alley leads to shots fired