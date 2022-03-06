Waterbury man turns himself in for 2021 murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) – Jose Baez Candelario turned himself in for the Sept. 13 murder of Timothy Hughes of Waterbury.

Officers were called to a home on South View Street just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found inside a car that was parked in a driveway.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Baez Candelario was charged for Murder, Criminal Use of A Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without A Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Illegal Transfer of a Pistol / Revolver.

He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment.

