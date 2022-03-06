Waterbury man turns himself in for 2021 murder
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) – Jose Baez Candelario turned himself in for the Sept. 13 murder of Timothy Hughes of Waterbury.
Officers were called to a home on South View Street just after 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found inside a car that was parked in a driveway.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Baez Candelario was charged for Murder, Criminal Use of A Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without A Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Illegal Transfer of a Pistol / Revolver.
He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment.
