Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

