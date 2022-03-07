Bomb threat evacuates 2 schools in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in East Haven were evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to police.

Police said the threat was made to the East Haven Academy on Monday morning.

While they do not believe it to be credible, both East Haven Academy and the Joseph Melillo Middle School were evacuated as a precaution.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area of North High and Hudson streets.

“At this time, Hudson Street is closed,” police said. “Students will be returning to their respective buildings once both schools have been cleared.”

They said they’ll release more information later.

