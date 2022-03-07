Bright Spot: Friends chip in to brighten colorblind teen’s world

(WFSB) - A blue sky and green grass are some of the many things we are used to seeing but may take for granted.

But a teen in Lincoln, Nebraska who can’t see color very well was given a very special birthday surprise from his friends.

Zane Stubbendeck sees a lot of grays. “Like I know it’s green, but I see gray.”

That was until a few weeks ago. For his 19th birthday, seven of Zane’s friends pitched in $250 to get him a pair of Enchroma glasses that help colorblind people see color.

And they captured the moment when his view of the world completely changed.

“I put them on and got emotional. I was nervous that they wouldn’t work at first, put on the glasses and immediately saw a red car and that was my first-time seeing red.”

Zane’s friend, EJ was one of the seven who helped make the heartwarming surprise possible.

“I told him for a long time that it was going to happen I just didn’t know when, so now that I was finally doing it for him, I was very excited, but then he started crying and I had to hold my tears back.”

His friends have been by his side since high school, helping him pick out clothes and making sure he’s matching along way. They’re the type of friends who have literally brightened his life.

“The only reason I was able to experience that is because of them so I couldn’t be any more grateful to have those type of people around me.”

