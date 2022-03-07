CT has the 2nd highest tax rates in the country, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second highest tax rates in the country, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates.

WalletHub said it looked at state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared them to national medians. It calculated relative income tax obligations by applying the effective income tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income.

Here’s how the rankings of Connecticut’s metrics contributed to its overall rank. The state was:

50th – Overall Effective State and Local Tax Rate

24th – Income tax

48th – Real estate tax

47th – Vehicle property tax

19th – Sales and excise taxes

The only state to have higher tax rates than Connecticut was Illinois. New York was third.

The states with the lowest tax rates were Alaska, Delaware and Montana.

WalletHub said it also conducted a taxpayer survey that found:

72 percent of Americans think the government should have provided more tax relief due to COVID-19.

81 percent of people say the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely.

Half of people would move to a different state to avoid taxes.

48 percent of Americans think that their neighbors cheat on their taxes.

66 percent of people think their current tax rate is too high.

More on WalletHub’s reports can be found on its website here.

