CT’s senators to call on president to raise refugee caps

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s two senators plan to call on the president to do more to address the humanitarian crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy scheduled a news conference for 12:45 p.m. in Hartford.

They’ll be joined by members of the state’s Ukrainian American community.

Last week, Murphy said he sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the administration to grant temporary protected status to Ukrainians in the United States following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has since been granted.

Also last week, Murphy reported that he sent a letter urging the Biden Administration to push the World Bank to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Murphy chaired a subcommittee hearing in February on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the U.S. response. The month beforehand, Murphy said he took to the U.S. Senate floor to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and called on Congress and the Biden administration to take action to save the lives of the Afghan people facing famine and economic collapse.

