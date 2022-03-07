Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

Ellington man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in East Windsor

Jesse Robert Pincince was arrested on March 6.
Jesse Robert Pincince was arrested on March 6.(East Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington faces charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian in East Windsor over the weekend.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Jesse Robert Pincince.

The incident happened on March 6 around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 150 North Rd.

Police said they found that Pincince’s vehicle was the subject of a number of 911 calls for erratic driving on Interstate 91 northbound.

One caller reported spotting the vehicle getting off of I-91 at exit 43. The driver traveled east on Bridge Street in East Windsor.

Witnesses said they saw Pincince run a red light at the intersection of Bridge Street and Prospect Hill Road just before he allegedly hit the pedestrian.

After the collision with the pedestrian, Pincince admitted to police that he had been texting and didn’t see the person walking on the side of the road.

The victim later succumbed to the injuries.

Pincince was charged with reckless driving, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating a handheld device, violating traffic control signals, second-degree manslaughter, and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $350,000 bond and given a court date of Monday in Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 Cares for Ukraine
Ch. 3 partners with charity organization to collect items needed by Ukrainian refugees
Monday weather
Technical Discussion: Cloudy and mild with a line of showers/thunder approaching this evening
Gas prices continue to rise across the state and country.
GasBuddy: Nation will soon set new all-time record high gas prices
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast