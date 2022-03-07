Ellington man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington faces charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian in East Windsor over the weekend.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Jesse Robert Pincince.

The incident happened on March 6 around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 150 North Rd.

Police said they found that Pincince’s vehicle was the subject of a number of 911 calls for erratic driving on Interstate 91 northbound.

One caller reported spotting the vehicle getting off of I-91 at exit 43. The driver traveled east on Bridge Street in East Windsor.

Witnesses said they saw Pincince run a red light at the intersection of Bridge Street and Prospect Hill Road just before he allegedly hit the pedestrian.

After the collision with the pedestrian, Pincince admitted to police that he had been texting and didn’t see the person walking on the side of the road.

The victim later succumbed to the injuries.

Pincince was charged with reckless driving, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating a handheld device, violating traffic control signals, second-degree manslaughter, and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $350,000 bond and given a court date of Monday in Hartford.

