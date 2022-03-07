Former secretary treasurer accused of stealing money from social club in Derby

DERBY, CT (WFBS) - A man elected as secretary treasurer of a social club in Derby is accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from the club.

According to arrest documents released by the Derby Police Department, Ron Culmo, 79, took $97,400 from the Adriatic Marchegain Club over a period of five years.

Culmo was charged with first-degree larceny.

The warrant said he used the money to cover a gambling habit and lifestyle expenses between 2015 and 2020.

It detailed how trips to the state’s casinos lined up with fund transfers between the AM Club bank and his own personal bank account.

Members of the club said they trusted Culmo because some of them had known him for 50 years. Culmo also worked for the Department of Public works for awhile. Police said they was why the missing money hadn’t been noticed until the club looked into making building repairs in June 2020.

The club’s president became suspicious when Culmo didn’t want to take money from the accounts to make the repairs.

The president reported that he assumed $100,000 was in the accounts. When he checked, he found less than $4,000.

An executive board meeting for the club was called and it decided to relieve Culmo of his position.

An accounting firm was hired, which lead to the police investigation in July 2020.

Culmo turned himself in to Derby police on Feb. 24, 2022 and posted a $100,000 bond.

He was given a court date of March 10 in Milford.

