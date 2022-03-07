Masks now optional for Waterbury Public School students

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Students in the Waterbury Public Schools District now have a choice when it comes to wearing masks in class.

The district was one of just a few that decided to keep the requirement after a statewide decision was made to drop the precaution and leave the decision up to local school officials.

The city’s Board of Education made the call to drop the requirement at a meeting just before the weekend. It said it really came down to three factors, including COVID-19 vaccine rate, the virus’s positivity rate, and the number of new cases.

Waterbury school officials said their perspective has shifted based on updated virus data from around the state.

The vaccination rate among students hovered around 35 percent. The health director said the positivity rate stood at 2.9 percent, and new cases were also down at eight per 100,000.

“We saw a drop in the case rate and the percent positivity rate,” explained Aisling McGuckin, director of health, Waterbury Health Department. “So, the number of new cases in the community reduced, also the general circulating number of people who have COVID has reduced to a tolerable level.”

Some other districts, such as East Hartford and Vernon who went mask-optional last week, said some students and staff were still showing up with a mask.

In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also rolled back its COVID-19 safety guidance for K-12 schools. It no longer recommended mask requirements for schools in communities with low-to-medium risk of virus spread.

