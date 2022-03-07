Great Day CT
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa high school.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.

Police said three teens are in critical condition.

The school is locked down and residents are asked to stay clear.

Streets around the school have been shut down. Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

