Police searching for missing Bristol man

By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a Bristol man that has been missing since Saturday.

Bristol police say Tomasz Wojtkowiak, 53, is white with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is 6′1″ tall and was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and a gray polo shirt that says ‘Polamar Precision,’ police say.

Police say Wojtkowiak was last heard from Saturday night around 8:20 p.m. He said he would be home by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Tomasz may be driving a white, 2017 Ford Fiesta bearing CT registration 608WCP,” Bristol police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011 or can email BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

