Police searching for suspects after car stolen at gunpoint in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for two suspects who stole a car at gunpoint.

Police say the victim is lucky he didn’t get hurt.

It all started as a sale on Facebook marketplace.

Police shared safety reminders about selling online, and a city councilman worries this is the beginning of a crime-ridden spring and summer.

They arranged to meet at the Cumberland Farms on Central Street on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Police say the victim met two people he thought were going to buy his 2019 Dodge Charger.

They all got in the car for a test drive.

But when they got to Stafford Avenue, one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

Bristol police say meeting somewhere public like a gas station is ok, but the front of the police department is better.

“That could certainly be a factor that prevents people from wanting to do this. Obviously, being at a police department, knowing that most police departments have video surveillance and are a safe place to conduct business like that,” said Lt. Geoffrey Lund with the Bristol Police Department.

Bristol City Councilman Andrew Howe represents the area this happened in.

“I don’t want anybody to go through what my family did while I was in the hospital,” Howe said.

Crimes like this are personal to him.

In 2017, while working at Torrington’s famous footwear, he got hit in the head with a brick trying to stop a shoplifter.

He has plates in his head because of it.

He says last year the city saw a higher crime rate.

He worries with warmer weather on the way, Bristol could see even more.

“We’re not even into spring yet and I’m concerned, are we gonna have another last year? I have full confidence in Chief Gould and his staff that they will try to curb this before it gets bad,” Howe said.

The car was last seen going north on I-91 heading into Massachusetts.

Police say the first suspect was a black male, 6′ tall, with short hair and a thin build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as a black male, 5′5″ tall, with shirt hair and a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

If you have information you are asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

