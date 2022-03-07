Rep. Maryam Khan sworn in as first Muslim member of Connecticut House

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Representative Maryam Khan (D – Hartford, Windsor) was sworn in Monday as the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House.

Khan represents the 5th House District in Hartford and Windsor.

CT House Democrats (WFSB)

“I am honored to represent my community and eager to get to work in Hartford. My community and the state continue to face unprecedented challenges, but a bright future is on the horizon and I am committed and ready to hit the ground running to face these obstacles head on and move Connecticut forward,” Khan said.

Khan will serve on the Aging, Children, and Judiciary committees, House Democrats say.

“Rep. Khan is an educator and community activist who will utilize her unique experiences to address a number of community- and state-wide disparities she witnessed, and hopes to offer plans for quality education, funding for community infrastructure, and more inclusionary processes for local decision-making,” said the House Democrats Office in a release.

Khan will represent the 5th House District for the rest of the 2022 Legislative Session.

“I’m excited to welcome Maryam Khan to the Connecticut House of Representatives. As part of the Hartford delegation, I look forward to working with Rep. Khan on important policy initiatives this legislative session,” said Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D - Hartford).

“I am excited to welcome Rep. Khan to the state House of Representatives. As the first Muslim member of the House, Maryam is a role model as we continue to ensure we are an inclusive and representative democracy. Rep. Khan is a strong leader in her community, and I am certain will bring that same passion and experience to the General Assembly. I look forward to working with Rep. Khan in her new role as state representative,” said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D - East Hartford, Manchester).

