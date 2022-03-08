3Cares: Channel 3 supply drive in New Haven starts packing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News put out the call, and you, the viewers, answered overwhelmingly.

Hundreds of you dropped off donations at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven to help those under attack in Ukraine.

This was only a start.

The generosity is truly amazing.

Eyewitness News was told a 92-year-old woman drove down from Cheshire to drop off some food.

Tuesday is all about the volunteers who spent the day getting ready to ship it all out.

Piled high and stretching wall to wall, donated items from food to medical supplies, are covering the church hall.

“It’s a little scary, but I know we’re going to get it done and I have some troops, friends coming this afternoon to help, it will get done,” said Lida Russell of St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

For Russell and other parishioners at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, the outpouring of support is overwhelming, but so welcomed, knowing what so many families in Ukraine are dealing with right now.

“Twelve days without food, without drinks, it’s very hard, very hard to explain, so we try to help,” said Galyna Blyznyuk of Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

They are organizing, separating, and boxing up all these donations, from canned goods and clothing, to diapers and baby formula.

“Now we just sort it all the stuff, food, medical supplies, everything necessary stuff. Medical supplies, food,” Blyznyuk said.

The most pressing items will be shipped over first: boxes of food and essential items like socks, to much-needed medical supplies for the front lines.

“I said might as well come, we have the day, we have the time and there’s a need, just wanted to be helpful, so my husband and I showed up early,” said Angela Lynch of Waterbury.

Lynch lives in Waterbury, but after watching the news, she and her husband decided to drive down to help.

There’s no connection, except just knowing that there’s a need, and it’s great.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people helping, that’s the least we can do,” Lynch said.

The focus now is boxing up the food and medical supplies, essential items, so they can get trucked down to New Jersey this week and onto a plane to head over to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

