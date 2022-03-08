3Cares: Channel 3′s supply drive moves to the next phase: Packing

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a successful drive to help the people of Ukraine, Channel 3 moved to the next phase.

The station’s “3 Cares” event shifted to the packing process.

While that happens, organizers said monetary donations are still being accepted by way of the United Ukrainian Relief Committee’s website here: https://www.uuarc.org.

Once the packing process is completed, the items donated at both the Hartford and New Haven locations will be driven to New Jersey where they’ll be flow to Poland. From there, they’ll be transported to western Ukraine.

The supplies are expected to get into the hands of the Ukrainian people by Saturday.

Channel 3 helped collect donations at two locations on Monday, including the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven and the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford in Hartford.

More on the efforts can be read here.

