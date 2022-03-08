Animal control posts rabies warning for East Granby, Tariffville
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A raccoon tested positive for rabies in Hartford County, according to Suffield Animal Control.
The animal was in the area the East Granby and Tariffville line.
“Please make sure all of your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and do your best to avoid contact with wildlife,” Suffield Animal Control posted to social media.
No other details were released.
