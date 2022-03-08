Answer Desk: How to avoid paying extra at the pump

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gas prices are spiking across the United States due to the conflict in Ukraine. On Monday, Connecticut residents saw gas prices hit an average of $4.28, according to AAA.

AAA says prices haven’t been this high in fifteen years.

The spike in gas prices comes after Russia invaded Ukraine. Experts said this spike was inevitable after the oil-rich country invaded Ukraine, and sanctions came down from the U.S. and its allies. These factors created instability in the energy market.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in 2021 was $2.79. Last week the average price of gas according to AAA was $3.72. On Monday, that average hit $4.28 per gallon according to AAA.

According to AAA, Connecticut is approaching the record of $4.39 a gallon, set in July of 2008.

Experts say there are ways to make your car more efficient.

Jocelyn Martin, a service writer for Modern Tire & Auto Service says a good way to use less gas is to keep a good tire pressure.

“One of the most basic things is just maintaining your tire pressure,” says Martin.

Experts say to keep engines clean by changing air filters and avoid waiting until the gas tank is near empty.

Drivers should also maintain a consistent speed, Martini says.

“Go with the flow of traffic and not accelerate really hard, or, you know hitting the gas pedal then letting go really quickly,” says Martin.

State and local officials say they are working to keep prices from going up any higher.

The sudden rise in prices has triggered an “abnormal market disruption” in Connecticut. This makes it illegal to raise gas prices beyond what is caused in the market.

According to Attorney General William Tong, “If you see anyone charging excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis.”

Senator Blumenthal is also pushing for a suspension of the federal gas tax. Hear what he has to say here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.