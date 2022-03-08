Great Day CT
Avelo announces new flights out of Tweed Airport

Avelo Airlines.(SCARNICI | Getty Images for Avelo Air)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines announced three new flights out of New Haven’s Tweed Airport.

The announcement brings the total number of Avelo flights out of Tweed to 13.

A news conference happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Six flights head to Florida. The others include the destinations of Nashville, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Savannah.

