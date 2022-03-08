Breeze Airways adds new routes from Bradley Airport this summer

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced that it is adding six new routes from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks this summer.

Breeze said that will bring the total number of routes served to 10.

The airline and the Connecticut Airport Authority made the announcement on Tuesday. A news conference is set for 10:30 a.m.

The new destinations include Nashville, TN, Akron/Canton, OH, Savannah, GA, Richmond, VA, Jacksonville, FL, and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

Prices range from $39 to $59 for one way trips.

Starting dates for the routes will be from June 2 to June 4.

Last month, Breeze announced that it was establishing one of its base of operations at Bradley Airport. The move was expected to bring 200 jobs to the state.

Breeze first took flight in the state in May 2021.

