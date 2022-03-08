Cautious optimism that ceasefire will help thousands escape Ukraine

(WFSB) - There was cautious optimism Tuesday morning that a new ceasefire following the latest round of peace talks will help thousands of civilians escape the war zone in Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia failed to honor the last cease fire, but there’s hope it’ll honor this one.

While there is no guarantee, Ukrainian leaders believe their people’s steadfast refusal to give up has escalated the pressure on Russia. However, the crisis is only growing worse. The United Nations announced that more than 2 million Ukrainians have already been forced to flee their homes.

In a video from his office, Zelensky said he is staying in Kyiv as long as necessary to win what he called a “patriotic war.”

An advisor to Zelensky said there was progress during a third round of talks with Russia on Monday on establishing humanitarian corridors allowing civilians in some cities to escape.

“Kiev, Harkov, Sumi and Mariupol,” listed Nebenzia Vassily, Russian ambassador to the United Nations.

Russia said it would open passages into Russia and Belarus, but Ukraine wants routes to the west.

“The bottom line is more civilians are being killed and wounded,” said John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman.

The Pentagon said Russia is frustrated by its lack of progress and has increased its reliance on missile attacks that hit schools and hospitals.

Bombs exploded near a children’s holiday camp that has been acting as a shelter.

In Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers support a ban on Russian oil as a way to put more pressure on Russia. A Quinnipiac poll showed 7 in 10 Americans support a ban even if it means higher gas prices.

“We don’t want American dollars to support this illegal war,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III also announced he is sending 500 additional troops to Europe to bolster NATO’s eastern flank.

“These additional personnel are being positioned to respond, obviously, to the current security environment caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Kirby said.

The U.S. estimated that 5 million people in Ukraine could be forced to leave their homes.

