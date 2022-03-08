CT’s community colleges to become a single institution

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s community colleges will merge to become a single institution, its leaders announced on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Terrence Cheng and Connecticut State Community College interim president Michael Rooke sent a message to the CSCU community through which they announced that the New England Commission of Higher Education, the accreditor for all colleges and universities in Connecticut, accepted CSCU’s request for a substantive change.

The change was essentially an application to merge all 12 of Connecticut’s community colleges into a single institution known as CT State.

The acceptance of Connecticut’s substantive change proposal serves as a green light to move forward, according to Cheng and Rooke.

“We are grateful to the commission for its guidance and direction,” Cheng said in a statement posted to NECHE’s website. “The commission’s most recent action is a monumental step forward. We look forward to working with the commission to formally and officially complete the process by July 2023.”

Here is the letter Cheng and Rooke sent to the CSCU community:

Dear CSCU Community, Last week, a delegation from CSCU attended the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) meeting in Boston to present our request for a substantive change regarding the merger of the 12 community colleges into Connecticut State Community College (CT State). We are thrilled to share with you that, after nearly five years of planning and implementation, we have received word that the Commission has accepted the substantive change proposal. Read the joint statement by Connecticut State Community College and the New England Commission of Higher Education (neche.org). All of us within this system take great pride in our 12 unique colleges in every corner of the state, each of which is a cultural, educational, and economic hub. But the merger is responsive to the harsh realities that community colleges face – a steady enrollment decline, lagging student success metrics, and an unsustainable financial trajectory. The plan takes material steps to address those core challenges, while maintaining the uniqueness of each of our current campuses and ensuring we have the resources to continue operations with sustainability and quality. CT State also includes specific efforts to increase student retention and ultimately bolster completion rates, particularly for first-generation students and those from traditionally underserved backgrounds. While hundreds of faculty, staff and administrators have worked earnestly so far, more work remains. We once again invite members of our shared community to lend your talent and perspective as we embark on the next chapter of our journey toward the launch of CT State. We will continue to share opportunities as they arise, and we truly hope that you will be part of the process as we stand up a college that better serves our students, our communities, and our state.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.