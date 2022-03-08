Homeowners feeling the pinch as heating oil skyrockets

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The war in Ukraine is causing a major spike in prices for heating oil, diesel and gasoline.

It created a pinch for homeowners and drivers alike.

Channel 3 checked in with Sack Energy at one of its distribution centers in West Hartford. The company buys oil and resells it to local distributors statewide.

Oil deliverers get homeowners’ heating oil from distributors like Sack Energy. Because of the war, Sack Energy said it must buy oil for more money, which means customers are being forced to do the same.

As more people started driving and boarding planes during the COVID-19 pandemic, oil consumption skyrocketed while supply fell behind. Prices then increased. Now, add the war between Russian and Ukraine.

“I have been here for about 30 years. Family business. And this has been probably some of the worst two weeks of my life here,” said Stephen Sack, president, Sack Energy. “It’s been horrible having to tell my customers we are up 20-30 cents a gallon a day.”

Sack said he buys oil and resells it to heating oil distributors. On top of blaming the pandemic, he said major companies are now avoiding Russia’s oil.

“Because they are a major supplier into the world and no one is buying their product,” he explained. “Now you have less supply, and it pushes up price.”

It’s all part of the competitive global market where Russia produces a lot of the world’s crude oil. However, even if the U.S. doesn’t depend much on Russia, its allies do.

“If you are one of the big oil companies, Exxon, BP, you have a tanker that has millions of barrels of oil on it in the middle of the Atlantic,” said John Rosen, professor of economics, University of New Haven. “If the price goes up in Europe, you are going to turn around go back to Europe with it. Well, nobody in America wants all that oil going to go to Europe that they were planning on bringing here, so price goes up in America and the tanker doesn’t turn around.”

Rosen said the current administration reduced oil production because of environmental concerns. The U.S. is still the top oil producer, but the supply isn’t enough, and it now leans a lot on the global market. It’s something Sack said should change in a war.

“Our industry is working to reduce carbon emissions,” Sack said. “It just won’t happen overnight. So, temporarily we need to become energy independent.”

Sack said people at home could try and control their energy usage to save money especially as the season gets closer to the summertime, a time when prices normally increase.

