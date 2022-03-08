How Russian oil ban will impact gas prices in CT

(WFSB) - High gas prices are here to stay for the near future.

The national average hit another record high Tuesday.

We may continue to see record highs now that the U.S. has banned Russian oil imports.

Eyewitness News spoke with experts about what you can do save money.

Experts say the best thing you can do is stay home.

Don’t go out if you don’t need to.

“It’s tapping into my reserve pretty good, the gas prices. It’s kind of hurting us,” said Calvin Johnson of Bloomfield.

Americans are hurting at the pump as gas prices hit record highs.

In Connecticut, AAA says we’re four cents away from hitting a new high.

With gas prices climbing 62 cents over the past week, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

“I hope they do something about it,” Johnson said.

Experts say prices will continue to increase because of the new ban on Russian oil imports.

“The U.S. and other countries will continue to see prices increase and that’s to reflect the tightening of global supplies,” said Tracy Noble, AAA Spokesperson.

Experts say now is the time for people to cut down on fuel consumption.

AAA suggests using apps that tell you what prices are at stations in your area.

There are also techniques you can use on the road.

“If you’re punching the gas all the time that’s obviously fuel you’re burning much more inefficiently. Set the cruise to 2 to 3 to 5 miles per hour under what the speed limit is,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

GasBuddy also suggests slowing down, checking your tire pressure, and removing any bulky items from your car that may slow it down.

Despite gas prices skyrocketing, some people say it’s a worthy price to pay.

“We have to help the Ukrainians,” one person said.

AAA says if prices continue to increase by 50 to 60 cents a week, we could hit the five dollar per gallon mark very soon.

