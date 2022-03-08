Indoor mask mandate for businesses lifted in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After seven months, New Haven’s mask mandate is no more.

You no longer have to mask up when heading into a local business in the Elm City.

Inside The Blossom Shop on Orange Street, it’s so much easier to smell the fresh flowers.

Now you no longer need to have a mask covering your nose.

“It’s just a relief for us, more direct with the customers. That we can hear and actually see them again and it’s amazing to see faces, such a surprise again,” said John Loricco of The Blossom Shop.

For owner John Loricco, New Haven’s expired mask mandate takes the edge off the pandemic and the past two years.

“It feels really good, less confrontation of asking people to put it on,” he said.

The latest version of New Haven’s mask mandate went into effect back in August with concerns over the delta variant, requiring people in all indoor public spaces and private businesses to mask up except when eating or drinking.

“It feels like this is a right time to relax a little bit with the numbers low,” said Michael Fitzsousa of Madison.

“I’ve been in a lot of places where you don’t have to wear masks, most of people have them on because it’s their choice, and that’s about it,” said Troy Walker of New Haven.

While businesses, bars, restaurants and their customers no longer have to mask up, it will still be required in New Haven’s schools and municipal buildings.

“I’m still wearing it, but I have it with me, but it feels freeing and the weather doesn’t hurt either,” Fitzsousa.

New Haven is the last city or town in Connecticut to drop the mask mandate for the broader public but after the past 2 years, some folks might be a little anxious to just quit cold turkey.

Health experts say it’s your call, but with high vaccination rates and low numbers of new cases, plenty feel now is the time.

“I had a little bit of anxiety but seeing that the numbers are up, especially in the state of CT, pretty confident that this is a good move.” Walker said.

