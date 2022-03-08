Great Day CT
Man hit during drive-by shooting in Meriden

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting in Meriden, according to police.

Investigators said the victim, who was only identified as a man in his early 20s, was hit while walking in the area of Lourdes Court at Andrews Street.

Earlier 911 calls around 9:20 p.m. on Monday indicated that multiple shots were heard in that area.

When police arrived, however, no one was there. They did locate bullet holes in multiple vehicles and homes.

They estimated that upwards of 20 rounds were fired.

No one in the cars or homes appeared to have been hit, police said.

A short time after they arrived at the scene, the victim was brought to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his back.

Police learned that he had been shot while he was walking by a person or persons who were in a vehicle. The victim reported that multiple people were in the vehicle as it drove past him.

Police said it’s unclear if more than one person had been firing.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Meriden police.

