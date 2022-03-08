New commercial and residential development set for Niantic

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The popular Sift Bakery is expanding into East Lyme, bringing more foot traffic to the shoreline town.

This project is on the fast track.

Footings are going in this week, and the development team is pushing to be up and running this July.

Contractors were busy Monday prepping the footings to create a 24,000 square foot commercial and residential complex overlooking Main Street and Niantic Bay.

“The town is looking forward to that push to have that Mystic vibe, more of a downtown community, this will kind of set the standard for what Niantic is to come in the future,” said construction manager Kody Blake.

Blake and developer Eric Goodman already created that vision in Mystic with “the standard” building on Water Street.

It’s right next to another tasty project Sift Bakery, which will be one of the new tenants in Niantic along with 12 condos.

Five are already on deposit with prices maxing at $1.2 million.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s what Niantic needs. Yup and Sift Bakery really appeals to me,” said Cindy Krueger of Waterford.

“Sift will be occupying one we have another food store going in for kind of grab n go fish market and then the 4th space is still up in the air,” said Goodman.

“We’re looking forward to making it a more attractive place for people to come down visit and feel part of the community,” said First Selectman Kevin Seery.

Keeping that historic community look is key to their successful projects.

Eric Goodman says it’s all in the details.

“I think it’s the combination of our respect for history, the towns the fast that we’re local, we hire local,” he said.

“Love it! Just walking around the streets getting exercise, fresh air just to have another place to stop and shop it will be fantastic,” said Avery Rondeau of Niantic.

July is their target date to open, just in time for the busy shoreline summer season when this community doubles in size.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.