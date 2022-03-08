Power outages seen throughout Conn.

Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, many Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

Here are some of the hardest hit areas in the state:

Eversource- 3,219

Avon- 251

Barkhamsted- 111

Harwinton- 200

Litchfield- 213

New Hartford- 221

New Milford- 350

Simsbury- 275

Torrington- 179

Washington- 389

Winchester- 140

UI: 1

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.