Power outages seen throughout Conn.

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, many Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

Here are some of the hardest hit areas in the state:

Eversource- 3,219

  • Avon- 251
  • Barkhamsted- 111
  • Harwinton- 200
  • Litchfield- 213
  • New Hartford- 221
  • New Milford- 350
  • Simsbury- 275
  • Torrington- 179
  • Washington- 389
  • Winchester- 140

UI: 1

