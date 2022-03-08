Power outages seen throughout Conn.
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.
Due to this line of storms, many Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.
Here are some of the hardest hit areas in the state:
Eversource- 3,219
- Avon- 251
- Barkhamsted- 111
- Harwinton- 200
- Litchfield- 213
- New Hartford- 221
- New Milford- 350
- Simsbury- 275
- Torrington- 179
- Washington- 389
- Winchester- 140
UI: 1
